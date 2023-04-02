Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERO. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.50.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$23.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$25.40.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

