Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $208.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.86.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $209.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.17 and a 200-day moving average of $222.24.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 19,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.