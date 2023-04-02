Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.