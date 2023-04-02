Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the February 28th total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Evogene Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 115,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. Evogene has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the first quarter worth $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 68.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the period. 3.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.

