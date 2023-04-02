Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.57.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $326,972.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $49.72 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.80.
Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $435.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.
