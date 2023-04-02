Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Short Interest Update

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,380,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 28th total of 13,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $67.81. 3,121,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,724. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $62,572.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,037.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,586 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,091 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 32.7% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

