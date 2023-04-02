Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,420,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 10,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. 5,378,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,933,762. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

