Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

AMGN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.75. 2,762,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.