Exeter Financial LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,292 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.9% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,476,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,716. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

