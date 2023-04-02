Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 6,810,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity at Express

In other Express news, Director Yehuda Shmidman acquired 5,434,783 shares of Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $25,000,001.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,434,783 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,001.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Express by 127,863.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Express by 59,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Express by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 307,438 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Express in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Express by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 76,751 shares in the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 857,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,849. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78. Express has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Express to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

About Express

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

