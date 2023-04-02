EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 142,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

EZFill Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EZFL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. 24,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,326. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.37. EZFill has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.10.

Institutional Trading of EZFill

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EZFill stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.47% of EZFill worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

