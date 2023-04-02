FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $448.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $448.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $415.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

