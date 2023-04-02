Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Short Interest Update

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the February 28th total of 36,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ FATP remained flat at $10.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,213. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Fat Projects Acquisition by 10.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 826,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fat Projects Acquisition by 31.1% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 537,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 127,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

