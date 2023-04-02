Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $281.01 million and approximately $30.99 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00060959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00039197 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003008 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.