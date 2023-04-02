FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the February 28th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
FGI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. FGI Industries has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.49.
Separately, Northland Securities reduced their target price on FGI Industries from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
