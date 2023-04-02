Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.66. 5,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $261.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.

