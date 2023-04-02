Financial Comparison: Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) vs. SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Glaukos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Glaukos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 0 4 5 0 2.56 SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Glaukos and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Glaukos currently has a consensus target price of $56.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.11%. SI-BONE has a consensus target price of $24.63, indicating a potential upside of 25.19%. Given SI-BONE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Glaukos.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glaukos and SI-BONE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $282.86 million 8.48 -$99.19 million ($2.09) -23.97 SI-BONE $106.41 million 6.47 -$61.26 million ($1.79) -10.99

SI-BONE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SI-BONE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -35.07% -18.51% -10.12% SI-BONE -57.57% -56.40% -37.19%

Summary

Glaukos beats SI-BONE on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B. Bergheim, Morteza Gharib, and Richard Hill on July 14, 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.