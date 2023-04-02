Financial Survey: Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) vs. Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) and Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nihon Kohden and Clinigen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 N/A Clinigen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 11.26% 15.80% 12.27% Clinigen Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clinigen Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Clinigen Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.87 billion 1.28 $213.56 million $1.17 11.56 Clinigen Group $704.71 million 1.51 $40.78 million N/A N/A

Nihon Kohden has higher revenue and earnings than Clinigen Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nihon Kohden beats Clinigen Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Services and Products divisions. The company provides a set of niche and high value services to pharma and biotech clients prior to product launch. It also provides access to critical medicines around the world for patients with unmet needs. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of specialist medicines to service the needs of healthcare professionals and their patients in both licensed and unlicensed markets. Further, it offers Nortriptyline Colonis for the treatment of depressive disorder; Metformin Colonis for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus; Magnesium Chewable Tablets, an oral magnesium supplements for the treatment of patients with chronic magnesium loss; Iloprost, a concentrate for solution for infusion; Glycopyrronium Bromide, an oral solution for the treatment of severe sialorrhoea; Acetylcysteine, an oral solution for the treatment of respiratory disorders associated with thick, viscous, and mucus hypersecretion; Cardioxane that protects the heart against the cardiotoxic effects of anthracyclines; Ethyol, which protect against the harmful effects of chemotherapy medications and radiation treatment; Proleukin for the treatment of kidney cancer; Imukin that is used in chronic granulomatous disease; Totect, a dexrazoxane product; Foscavir, an anti-virals that work by stopping viruses from multiplying in number; and Savene, which is indicated in adults for the treatment of anthracycline extravasation. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom.

