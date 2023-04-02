First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 58,574 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

