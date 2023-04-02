First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,237 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,717 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

