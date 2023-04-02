First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,344 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,598 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Target by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,291,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Target by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $165.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

