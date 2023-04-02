First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

First Community Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FCCO opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. First Community has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

First Community Increases Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Insider Activity

In other First Community news, Director Jan H. Hollar bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Community by 31.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in First Community by 50.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Community by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Community in the second quarter worth about $150,000. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

