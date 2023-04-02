First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Down 7.9% in March

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. 78,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $36.16.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

