First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First United in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First United Price Performance

Shares of First United stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,075. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. First United has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $112.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First United Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First United’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First United by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of First United by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 41,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First United by 28.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First United by 20.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

