FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 686,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $2,347,008.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,032,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,819,949.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,512 shares of company stock valued at $40,793,928. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

FirstCash Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 98,847.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in FirstCash by 1,068.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 231,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 211,720 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,657,000 after purchasing an additional 200,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 1,706.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 181,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.79. FirstCash has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $100.00.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

