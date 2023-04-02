FlatQube (QUBE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $41.41 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00005611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and $8,493.38 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.5728162 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,285.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

