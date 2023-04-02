Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

FLS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. 749,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,560. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $37.59.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 222.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Flowserve by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

