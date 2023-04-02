Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,678. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of Focus Impact Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 1,524.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

