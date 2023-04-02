Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.30.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.82%.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

