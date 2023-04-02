Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Update

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 0.3 %

FSM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. 3,535,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,572. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $28,400,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $26,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

