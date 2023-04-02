Forum Financial Management LP Buys 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after buying an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $178.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.