Forum Financial Management LP Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $104.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average is $101.28. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $136.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.