Frax Share (FXS) Reaches Market Cap of $630.51 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for approximately $8.85 or 0.00031382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $630.51 million and approximately $19.79 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,226,535 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

