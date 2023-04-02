Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Up 13.1% in March

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom Acquisition I

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FACT. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 872,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 607,847 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 21.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,433,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after acquiring an additional 607,392 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,156,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Acquisition I Trading Up 0.1 %

Freedom Acquisition I stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,223. Freedom Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Freedom Acquisition I Company Profile

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

