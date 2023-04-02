Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Down 9.3% in March

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,935,100 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 3,235,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.1 days.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

FRHLF stock remained flat at $10.67 during midday trading on Friday. 14,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,317. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.72%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Freehold Royalties

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. is a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

