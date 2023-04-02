Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Update

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the February 28th total of 9,400,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.56. 1,566,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,127. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontline will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 199.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Frontline by 46.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Frontline by 3,051.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

