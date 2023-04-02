FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at UBS Group

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of FTC Solar from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.63.
FTC Solar Price Performance
FTCI stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $238.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at FTC Solar
In other FTC Solar news, CFO Robert Phelps Morris sold 16,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $43,276.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,181.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,753,357 shares in the company, valued at $40,958,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Phelps Morris sold 16,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $43,276.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 755,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,952. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 185.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 573,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 520,620 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,223,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 405,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTC Solar (FTCI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.