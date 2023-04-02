Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,600 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the February 28th total of 538,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ FTEK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 27,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 4.33.
FTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
