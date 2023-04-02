Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,600 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the February 28th total of 538,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 27,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 4.33.

FTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

