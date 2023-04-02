Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 1,996 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,300,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after acquiring an additional 889,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,621,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

XBI opened at $76.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.