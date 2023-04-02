Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 98,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4,183.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 246,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

