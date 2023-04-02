Fulcrum Capital LLC Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 1.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after acquiring an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,780,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.84.

Insider Activity

Intuit Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $445.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.66. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

