Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $599,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.16 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

