Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Down 14.3% in March

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,300 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 859,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ FLL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.23. 83,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $248.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on FLL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

