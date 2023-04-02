Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New Perspectives Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $210.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

