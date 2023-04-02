Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,995.80 ($24.52).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.17) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Future from GBX 2,852 ($35.04) to GBX 2,621 ($32.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Future from GBX 1,920 ($23.59) to GBX 1,915 ($23.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($21.87) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,159 ($14.24) on Friday. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 1,052 ($12.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,778 ($34.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,357.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,369.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,159.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. Future’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

