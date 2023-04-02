G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF) Short Interest Update

G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the February 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded G8 Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
G8 Education Price Performance
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G8 Education (GEDUF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.