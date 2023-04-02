Gala Achieves Market Capitalization of $279.26 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Gala has a total market capitalization of $279.26 million and $113.77 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

