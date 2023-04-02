Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,200 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.9 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Price Performance

Ganfeng Lithium Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 33,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,080. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ganfeng Lithium Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures lithium chloride, lithium fluoride, lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and lithium magnesium alloy. Its products include lithium metal, battery grade, low sodium, catalyst grade, lithium fluoride, lithium rods, tablets, particles, battery grade lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, anhydrous and battery grade lithium fluoride.

