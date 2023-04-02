Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

GTXAP traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,453. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83.

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Garrett Motion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skaana Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 1,584,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 655,150 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 682,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 254,572 shares during the last quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,807,000. EVR Research LP raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

