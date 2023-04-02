Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Garrett Motion Stock Performance
GTXAP traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,453. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83.
Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.
