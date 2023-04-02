Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Update

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 165,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in Genasys by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 591,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genasys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genasys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Genasys by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys Price Performance

NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 15,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,546. Genasys has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genasys Company Profile

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Genasys from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

(Get Rating)

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.